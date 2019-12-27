The Crafty Rogues: He undressed two or three people on the way (ep. 175)

It’s time for the last show of the decade and that means time for loads of predictions, loads of look back, and loads of craic… And that’s all just based off the last week of Premier League action. The boys gather, once again, at Brit’s to review the week that was in their lives and the Premier League. It featured lots of inappropriate card games (their lives) and some managerial debuts (Premier League). John gives his predictions for a load of games that will take place between now and the next episode. As we close out the year we take a look at the lower leagues to see how things are shaking out down the English Football Pyramid. The boys answer all your emails and letter, John gets something off his chest in his Just Be Cos, and Producer Jonathan hops in for his Big Football Update. We close out the show discussing happiness and that does it for this decade of Crafty Rogues.