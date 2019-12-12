The Crafty Rogues: That put people off their steak in Leeds (ep. 173)

T’was a chilly night in Minnesota s the boys of the Crafty Rogues made their way inside to Brit’s for some craic and Premier League chat for this weeks edition of The Crafty Rogues! The boys open up with a review of John’s stand up routine he did after the show last week before diving into all that happened in the Premier League this last weekend including Ole steering the United boys past City, Son’s wonder goal, and Arsenal’s awful football but good kits. We then get John’s predictions for the upcoming round and look at all the action from Champions League. You sent in a handful of letters and emails for the boys to answer, John gets something off his chest in his Just Be Cos, and Producer Jonathan pops in for his Big Football Update. We close the show this week talking about travel destinations and Russia being “banned” from major sport for four years.