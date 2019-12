Phil Mackey, Judd Zulgad and Derek Wetmore dive deep into one of the biggest trades in Minnesota Twins history — Johan Santana to the New York Mets for Carlos Gomez, Philip Humber, Kevin Mulvey and Deolis Guerra. What if the Twins had taken the Yankees or Red Sox packages that included players like Jon Lester, Jacoby Ellsbury, Melky Cabrera and Phil Hughes? What if Johan had signed an extension in Minnesota? Should Johan be a Hall of Famer? And much more!