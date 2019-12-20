The state of the Vikings/Packers rivalry. Two Minute Drill.

We’re bringing back the Two Minute Drill as Matthew Coller is joined by Myron Medcalf and Judd Zulgad on today’s Purple Daily. Coller and Myron open the show discussing Pro Bowl snubs and previewing the Vikings/Packers game (1:00). We close out the first hour of our Friday show with the Two Minute Drill and Coller and Myron debating Favre v Rodgers (28:00). Judd Zulgad taps in for Myron and we discuss the state of the Vikings/Packers rivalry (52:00) before discussing the slate of NFL games coming up this weekend (1:16:00).