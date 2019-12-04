Twins Hot Stove Speculation! Reaction to Xavier Rhodes apologizing. In Other News.

We’re backt to full staffing as Ramie makes his return after a couple days off as we discuss some Hot Stove, Vikings apologizes, and James Bond. We open the show today recklessly speculating about Twins Hot Stove news and rumors (1:00). We close the first hour discussing the Gophers dropping 10 spots before talking about a new James Bond trailer and what get’s us excited (30:00). Hour Two of the show begins discussing the Xavier Rhodes apology and how far Zim is willing to take his loyalty (53:00) before we wrap up the show with In Other News and Patrick Reusse (1:10:00).