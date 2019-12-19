Two Minute Drill, Hot Routez, and Recapping the timeline since Kirk signed with the Vikings

Alex Boone is still hyped about yesterday but we calm him down just long enough to discuss whether to play Dalvin on Monday, introduce a new segment to him, and of course a mid-week round of Hot Routez. Matthew Coller opens up today’s show discussing with Alex Boone whether the Vikings should sit Dalvin Cook this Monday, Kirk Cousins answering more questions about Monday Night Football, and just how good is Aaron Rodgers (1:00). We close out the first hour with a new segment called the Two Minute Drill where we give three topics to Coller and Boone and they have two minutes to make competing arguements on those three topics (27:00). Judd Zulgad joins the party for hour two as we get some Hot Routez (50:00) and we close out the show recapping the timeline since Kirk signed with the Vikings (1:17:00).