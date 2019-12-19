Vikings are victims of bad luck. Sage Football Wisdom. Vikings “What ifs”

Ramie is out for the rest of the year as Mackey & Judd are tasked with holding down the fort as we’re joined by Sage Rosenfel as well as discussing some Vikings “What ifs” on today’s show. We open the show with Mackey laying out the case that the Vikings are having th eunluckiest season in NFC history (1:00). We close out Hour One with Sage Rosenfels and his Sage Football Wisdom (29:00). We then play a clip from Minnesota Sports Rewind about the 2010 Vikings season (59:00) before we close out the show with QB Cesspool Challenge and some Vikings “What ifs” (1:17:00).