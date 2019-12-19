Week 16: Foot Hammers, Moby Dick, and a Breakout for Hymen?

Another turning point, a fork stuck in the road. Time grabs you by the wrist, directs you where to go. So make the best of this test and don’t ask why. It’s not a question, but a lesson learned in time.

It’s something unpredictable, but in the end it’s right. We hope you had the time of your life.

We certainly did. Starting way back in August, Tres Amigos los Fantasia Futbol Fiesta have been bringing you witty banter, prescient insight, and actionable directives to help you reach this point: your fantasy football title match.

Or maybe the third-place game, or the Toilet Bowl, or you’ve been reduced to attempting to fatten up that DFS bankroll; hey, 60 percent of the time it works every time. But it hasn’t been for lack of trying.

We challenge you to find a fantasy football podcast that so painstakingly pairs intelligent analysis with juvenile humor. Where else will you get a breakdown of both the Maginot Line and the Vikings backfield? Why not toss back a Lift Bridge Tan Van or the weekly Grain Belt Premium while looking forward to Bo finishing his 50/50 with a Younghoe? Who else can look at the Tampa Bay receiving corps post-Hamstringagedon and note the literary and reproductive allegories of Ishmael Hymen?

In the show to end all shows, or at least the 2019 campaign, you had 2V laying down the Killer Gs at tight end while trotting out a naked Philip Rivers and leaning on the Change Bank for support; Magsh decked out in the ugliest Christmas outfit this side of Tim Allen in Santa Clause 3 while eschewing the ceilings for more floor time and high-probability outcomes; and Bo, with his home life literally going to the dogs, finding the inner fortitude to flawlessly decipher the teleprompter for both the news and weather.

In no other 69 plus five minute span of audio will you find more singular fantasy analysis and double entendres from three guys uniquely qualified to drink beer and help you win a fantasy championship. May we present, for the final time in 2019, the Fantasy Football Party podcast.

*****

Follow the show on Twitter @TheFFParty and its co-hosts @MplsMaggio, @Bo_Mitchell, and @jtuvey

Support your local show sponsors!

Use the code FFParty to get a seven-day free trial of rake-free DFS at FantasyDraft. Perk up and slap yourself in the face with this week’s $150,000 Hooters Main Event at https://www.fantasydraft.com/contest/1597677/.

At FantasyLabs, the code 10OFF saves you $10 on a trial membership at the site all the FF Party-goers turn to to help set their DFS lineups. Works for hockey and basketball, too; like the Jelly-of-the-Month Club, it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

At JL Beers, come for the new breakfast sandwiches and stay… ah, what the heck, stay until you’ve slayed a keg. Odds are you’ll bump into at least two of the three Party-goers somewhere along the way.