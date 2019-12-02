What narratives could be busted tonight for the Vikings? Previewing Vikings/Seahawks.

It’s a bit of a Purple Pre Game show today as we’re counting down to Monday Night Football as the Vikings are in Seattle to take on the Seahawks in the biggest game of the Vikings season. Matthew Coller opens the week joined by Sage Coller to preview the biggest game of the season (1:00) and discuss the matchups to watch tonight (25:00). We’re then joined by Myron Medcalf to talk about the narrative busters at play tonight for Cousins and the Vikings as well as Eric Eager to discuss what the numbers say about tonight’s game (49:00). Courtney Cronin joins to help us close out the show to fill us in on what happened to Adam Thielen and the storylines at play tonight (1:14:00).