Judd and Declan gather around to breakdown the Wild’s hot streak of play and if it’s sustainable; Bruce Boudreau’s impact on the team; Things that need to continue in 2020 to remain succesful; Devan Dubnyk’s usage; Eric Staal making the All-Star Game and his future with the team; Matt Dumba’s continued struggles; Alexander Ovechkin skipping the All-Star Game; Declan’s voices his displeasure with the NHL; Victor Rask’s recent turnaround and Hat-Trick of questions!