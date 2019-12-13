What Thielen being back means for the Vikings offense. In or out on a surprising name on the MLB Trade Block. Write That Down.

We spend this Write That Down Friday discussing Thielen’s return, a surprise name on the trade block, and grocery shopping on today’s show. The boys open today’s show discussing what looks like the return of Adam Thielen to the Vikings offense and what it will mean before Coller joins to help preview the Vikings/Chargers game (1:00). We close out the first hour discussing a name on the MLB Trade Block before ESPN’s Jason Fitz joins to discuss grocery shopping and Vikings/Chargers (30:00). We open the second hour with our weekly accountability session and Write That Down segment (56:00). We close out this week’s show with an interesting Minnesota sports anniversary before Patrick Reusse joins to wrap it all up (1:16:00).