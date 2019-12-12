What would make the offseason successful for the Twins? Is Kirk having an elite season?

The Twins are heading back home from the Winter Meetings without a big Free Agent signing which leaves the boys with questions that they try to answer on today’s show. We open today’s Mackey & Judd with Ramie with the boys figuring out how they would feel if the Twins were left out in the cold on Free Agent signings (1:00). We are then joined by Sage Rosenfels for our weekly dose of Sage Football Wisdom (26:00). To open Hour Two the boys discuss whether Kirk Cousins is having an elite season like a 538 article suggests (55:00). We close out today’s show with our QB Cesspool Challenge and wrapping it all up with Reusse (1:16:00).