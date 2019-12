Matthew Coller is joined by Alex Boone and Judd Zulgad today to preview the Vikings/Lions game coming up this weekend. Coller and Boone open up the show today discussing if the Vikings secondary can be fixed (1:00) before closing the first hour discussing the heat on Zimmers seat (26:00). Judd joins in for some Hot Routez (51:00). Coller, Zulgad, and Boone close out today’s show discussing how much they trust the Vikings offensive line (1:17:00).