Who is to blame for the defense regressing?

The Vikings failed to leave Seattle last night with a win as the defense, once again, let the team down leading to questions about the regression of Mike Zimmer’s side of the ball. Matthew Coller was joined by Courtney Cronin to open the show discussing Xavier Rhodes costing the Vikings in a big game (1:00) and how Kirk Cousins played well but was let down by miscues made by others (27:00). Alex Boone then joins Coller and Cronin to try and figure out what happened last night in Seattle (51:00) before closing the show with Courtney picking the schedule and figuring out what to do with the injured Dalvin Cook (1:15:00).