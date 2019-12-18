Who Says No? Vikings Pro Bowl Snubs and previewing Vikings/Packers with LeRoy Butler.

We’ve got some big Pro Bowl snubs, wild Twins trades, and a Packer Legend on today’s Mackey & Judd with Ramie today. The boys open the show discussing the biggest Pro Bowl snub on the Vikings after only three Vikings made the game (1:00). Packers legend LeRoy Butler joins the show to preview the Vikings/Packers game (30:00). We open Hour Two with a game of Who Says No? on Twins trades plus an appearance by Mackey Clause (55:00). We close out today’s show with In Other News and wrapping it all up with Reusse (1:17:00).