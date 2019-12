*Danny Cunningham & Dane Moore react to the continued defensive woes from the Wolves and what can be done to potentially fix the problem:

– Danny: “I don’t know how much I trust the defensive system they’re running to work.”

– Dane: “You need a defender… the offense is fine!”

Also, why trading for D’Angelo Russell wouldn’t be the top need at this time for the Wolves. However, what could some other options be now that more players around the league are eligible to be moved?