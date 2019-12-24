X-Mas Eve Special: Jason Wilde, Ventline calls, Randy in Cottage Grove literally breaks down

Mackey & Judd are on earlier in the day on Christmas Eve with reaction to the Vikings Monday Night Football loss to the Packers.

*Jason Wilde of The Athletic and ESPN Wisconsin joins to start the show with thoughts on Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers win.

*An extended Ventline session: Callers weigh in on the Vikings’ loss

*Mackey introduces a new game: “FIRE ALL or KEEP ALL?” with Zimmer, Spielman & Cousins.

*Judd is out on a Kirk Cousins extension.

*(49:00): Phil on “Two of the dumbest, worst punts I’ve ever seen!”

*(1:10:00): Randy in Cottage Grove with an emotional “Dud Stable”

*(1:14:00): More calls with reaction to the Vikings’ loss. Is it time to move on from Zimmer?