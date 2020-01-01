Are the Bucks primed to win it all?

With the Wolves set to take on the Milwaukee Bucks for the 2nd time this season, Danny Cunningham is joined by Tony Cartagena of 96.7 The Zone in Madison, WI for a deep dive into what so far has been the NBA’s best team this season:

*Is this the year for the Bucks to win it all?

*Debating the re-signing of Bledsoe over Brogdon: Tony on why keeping Bledsoe was the right choice.

*Tony also discusses Giannis’ improved outside shot

*Which team in the East presents the biggest challenge for Milwaukee?