Are we approaching the end of the Mike Zimmer era? The impact of the Hughes and Alexander injuries.

The Vikings can never just be dull as we get the news that two cornerbacks will be out and we get a vote of confidence less than 48 hours before a Wild Card Playoff game down in New Orleans. Matthew Coller is joined by Judd Zulgad to open the show to discuss the impact of injuries to Mike Hughes and Mackenzie Alexander (1:00). Judd hops out and in comes Myron Medcalf to join Coller to discuss the injuries and all the talk about a possible Mike Zimmer to Dallas trade (28:00). Hour Two kicks off with Coller discussing the just released statement from the Wilfs that looks like a vote of confidence before The Ringers Robert Mays joins the show to preview Vikings/Saints (50:00). We close out Wild Card Playoff Week joined by PFF’s Sam Monson to discuss the analytics at play in this weekend’s game between the Vikings and the Saints (1:21:00).