Filling in for a vacationing Matthew Coller is Sam Ekstrom from Zone Coverage and he’s joined by Sage Rosenfels and Judd Zulgad on today’s Purple Daily. Sam and Sage open today’s show taking a big picture look at the Vikings offseason (1:00). Judd Zulgad comes in for Hour Two today discussing some Vikings would you rathers (28:00) and offseason scenario confidence rankings (48:00) with Sam on today’s show.