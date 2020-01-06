Breaking down a big win down in the Bayou!

The Vikings went down and did something not a lot of people gave them a chance of doing and got a massive overtime playoff win in New Orleans yesterday. Matthew Coller is joined by Sage Rosenfels to break down the key passes in overtime (1:00) before analyzing how the Vikings shut down Drew Brees (25:00). Judd Zulgad then tags in for Sage to discuss Diggs’ sideline outburst and why it’s not as bad as people think (53:00). Coller and Judd close out today’s show discussing whether they hate that Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski is interviewing for a Head Coaching gig in the middle of a short week before the Vikings take on the 49ers on Saturday (1:19:00).