Judd Zulgad and Chip Scoggins do a deep dive into the Vikings’ overtime win over New Orleans and Saturday’s playoff game at San Francisco. The pair break down how the Vikings’ victory at the Superdome wasn’t only a Mike Zimmer masterpiece but also was exactly how the coach envisions success. So what’s it going to take to beat the 49ers and how close will this game be? Find out from the former Access Vikings partners.