Chip Scoggins joins Judd Zulgad to talk about the Gophers’ win over Auburn in the Outback Bowl and what it means for P.J. Fleck’s program. Does this erase the Wisconsin loss? From Tyler Johnson’s great catch to Fleck’s ability to coach offense, the duo has you covered. Chip and Judd finish up by discussing the Vikings-Saints playoff game, whether Mike Zimmer could be on the hot seat and what the future holds at quarterback for the Vikings.