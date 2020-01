*Despite the Josh Donaldson signing, is there still concern over regression from the Twins offense? Ramie, Judd & Danny discuss.

*Did Odell Beckham Jr. cross the line? Danny says the warrant for OBJ’s arrest is over the top. Judd & Ramie disagree

*What should the Vikings do with the future of the quarterback position? Should they look to move on from Kirk?

*Jessica Mendoza said what?: Should Mike Fiers be to blame for the Astros scandal coming out?