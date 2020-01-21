Do you watch or care about the Pro Bowl? Doogie with The Scoop. CRAM Session.

A questionable Pro Bowl selection, Baseball Hall of Fame inductees, and Doogie with The Scoop is what fills the two hours of Mackey & Judd with Ramie. Mackey is out today as Judd and Ramie open the show discussing how successful Kevin Stefanski will be in Cleveland (1:00) before asking callers whether they watch or care about the NFL Pro Bowl (28:00). Doogie comes in to kickoff Hour Two with his weekly Scoop segment (54:00) before we close out today’s show with a CRAM Session and discussing the Baseball Hall of Fame inductees (1:20:00).