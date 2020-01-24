Examining the Vikings cap, pointless debates, Dan Hayes on Donaldson & the Twins

*What’s the best course of action for the Vikings salary cap situation? Ramie, Judd & Manny discuss whether or not the Vikings should run it back in 2020 and even give Kirk Cousins an extension, or blow up the whole thing.

*Sports Dad says: “Don’t argue about the things that do matter, just believe in what you believe and shut up about that”

*Should Karl-Anthony Towns be untouchable? Can the Wolves put together a winner around him?

*Dan Hayes of the Athletic joins with thoughts on how the Twins landed Josh Donaldson, and his beloved 49ers making the big game.