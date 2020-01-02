How sustainable is this Gophers success? Sage Football Wisdom. Pete Najarian on a big Gophers win.

There’s plenty of football to celebrate on today’s Mackey & Judd with Ramie show as the Vikings are heading into the playoffs this weekend and the Gophers just beat down Auburn in the Outback Bowl. The boys open the show discussing the big Gophers win over Auburn yesterday (1:00) before being joined by Sage Rosenfels for his weekly Sage Football Wisdom (29:00). Hour Two opens with Pete Najarian joining to discuss the meaning of the Gophers win yesterday (56:00). We wrap up the show today with a playoff edition of the QB Cesspool Challenge and wrapping it all up with Patrick Reusse (1:16:00).