How will the Twins address Marwin Gonzalez’s involvement in Astros cheating?

Are the Twins in any hot water for this Astros cheating scandal? Marwin Gonzalez was on that 2017 Astros team, and there apparently is some evidence made public by an independent researcher that Gonzalez was given a whole lot of warning over which pitches would be coming during home games that year.

How will the Twins address this? How will Marwin address it? What’s the way forward – with the public and with his Twins teammates? Derek Wetmore and Phil Mackey try to untangle this messy and uncomfortable conversation.