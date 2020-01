Judd Zulgad & Manny Hill have an impromtu Wolves Ventline in place of Vikings Ventline because of the debacle at Target Center last night. They react and take your calls on the Wolves blowing a 15 point lead in the 4th quarter of last night’s loss to the Kings. Does KAT need to be held to a higher standard? Why was Shabazz Napier left to answer questions from the media after the game?