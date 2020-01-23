Is the Andrew Wiggins dream dead? Sage Football Wisdom. In Other News.

The boys have calmed down after Josh Donaldson Day to talk about Andrew Wiggins forcing Ryan Saunders to blow up at halftime and Sage’s Football Wisdom. The boys open the show discussing if the Andrew Wiggins dream is dead and the future of Stefon Diggs (1:00). We’re then joined by Sage Rosenfels for his weekly Sage Football Wisdom (29:00). To kickoff Hour Two we discuss whether we’re upset with the one voter who didn’t vote for Jeter and what to do with steroid users and the Hall of Fame (59:00). We close the show with our weekly In Other New segment (1:22:00).