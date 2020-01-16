Joe Mauer on baseball cheating and Josh Donaldson signing. Sage Football Wisdom.

The Astros Cheating Scandal keeps providing new turns and the boys spend the show discussing what it all means for Major League Baseball. The boys open the show going through the timeline of today’s happenings in the Astros Cheating Scandal (1:00). Sage Rosenfel joins the show for his weekly dose of Sage Football Wisdom (31:00). We open Hour Two celebrating the 20-year anniversary of an NFL gateway game before we talk with Joe Mauer about the Josh Donaldson signing, sign stealing, and a charity close to his heart (57:00). We close the show with our weekly In Other News Segment (1:19:00).