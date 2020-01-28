Jon Krawczynski and Doogie join to react to a historic Wolves collapse. CRAM Session.

The boys discuss a historic blown lead by the Wolves last night with Jon Krawczynski and Doogie on today’s show plus CRAM Session. We opent the show trying to wrap out minds around how the Wolves did something 8378 other teams couldn’t and we’re joined by The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski to discuss that and his thoughts on Kobe (1:00). We close the first hour with a frank discussion about whether we were too quick forgive Kobe (35:00). Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson joins the show to kickoff the second hour today to discuss what’s going wrong with the Wolves (58:00) before closing the show today with our weekly CRAM Session (1:20:00).