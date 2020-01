Judd and Declan open the show with the Wild’s collapse against the Panthers; Minnesota’s Goaltending conundrum; Koivu’s demotion and Rask’s promotion; Jordan Greenway morphing into Charlie Coyle; Dumba still not finding the net; Mikael Granlund’s fall from grace and the misconception of last year’s trade deadline moves; ranking which players are marketable at the trade deadline; Individual goals songs; Do you care about the All-Star Game and hat-trick of questions.