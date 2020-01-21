Mardy Fish on Donaldson & Twins, Brian Lawton on Wild, & Sam Mitchell talks Wolves

*Darren “Doogie” Wolfson is in to host this edition of SKOR North Live. He and producer Manny Hill get into the 49ers making the Super Bowl, and the impressive run the Bay Area has had at competing for championships the last decade. How close is Minnesota to having a similar type of run?

*(28:00): Brian Lawton of NHL Network on the current state of the Minnesota Wild

*(44:00): Doogie talks with Rocco Baldelli on the Twins offseason, and signing Josh Donaldson

*(50:30): Mardy Fish on how he played a role in Josh Donaldson landing with the Twins

*(1:21:00): Former Wolves coach Sam Mitchell on the current state of the Wolves.