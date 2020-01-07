Ramie says the Twins offseason is on the brink of failure

Ramie Makhlouf picked the Twins to win the AL Central last offseason and the guy has an optimistic personality. He now says that the Minnesota Twins’ offseason is on the brink of disaster – a failure to add meaningfully to a team that needed more pitching to advance in the playoffs.

Derek Wetmore is left alone on the beach of optimism, and the extended metaphors stretch through the energetically charged show. The two were separated shortly after this recording but they claim they’re still friends.

Topics: Rich Hill, Homer Bailey, Michael Pineda, Twins pitching, trade problems, Twins 2020 offseason, C.J. Cron’s replacement.