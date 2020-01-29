Remembering Chris Doleman. How should the Twins handle the Jose Berrios Arbitration?

The boys spend today’s show discussing the legacy of Chris Doleman and the Twins looming arbitration battle with Jose Berrios. We open the show discussing the legacy of Chris Doleman with former Viking Derrin Nelson (1:00). We close out the first hour talking about TNT’s Kobe Tribute from last night and how the Twins should handle the Jose Berrios Arbitration battle (27:00). Hour Two starts with our weekly Accountability and Write That Down session (55:00). We wrap up the show with Patrick Reusse (1:20:00).