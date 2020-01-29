Remembering Chris Doleman. What PFF’s QB Annual says about Kirk Cousins.

We remember a Vikings legend and discuss Kirk Cousins and the QB’s in the Super Bowl on today’s Purple Daily. Matthew Coller and Manny Hill open the show remembering Vikings legend Chris Doleman (1:00) before closing the first hour of the show with some Super Bowl related Hot Routez (27:00). Coller is then joined by PFF’s Steve Palazoolo to discuss what PFF’s QB Annual says about Vikings QB Kirk Cousins (50:00). We close today’s show talking to PFF’s Sam Monson to talk about what the QB Annual says about the two QB’s playing in this Sunday’s Super Bowl (1:15:00).