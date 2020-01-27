Remembering Kobe: Richard Pitino and ESPN’s Bobby Marks on Kobe’s legacy. Tom Pelissero’s NFL Insights.

After the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and eight others, including his 13-year old daughter, Mackey and Judd spend the show talking with several guests and callers about what they remember about Kobe Bryant. The boys open the show taking calls and discussing what Kobe meant to them (1:00) before closing the first hour chatting with Richard Pitino (33:00). NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero joins for his weekly NFL Insights (55:00) before we’re joined by ESPN’s Bobby Marks to talk about scouting Kobe and what he meant to basketball (1:17:00).