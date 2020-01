Patrick Reusse thinks the Twins still need to add to their starting rotation after signing Rich Hill and Homer Bailey. Derek Wetmore is in to chat Twins baseball and free agency, including the recent report that the Twins are “pessimistic” about their chances to land star third baseman Josh Donaldson.

That plus stories of old Texas stadium, the long-jumping grasshoppers, and the press boxes that served. All on this week’s SKOR North Twins Show, Reusse on Baseball.