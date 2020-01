Patrick Reusse and Derek Wetmore discuss the tragic helicopter crash that took nine lives too soon, including Kobe Bryant. Pat remembers the surprise when learning about Kirby Puckett’s declining health and his sudden loss.

Plus, a discussion on John Anderson (“14”), the Twins Hall of Fame, Justin Morneau, Cesar Tovar, Al Worthington, and Pat’s thoughts on Eddie Rosario’s 2020 campaign.