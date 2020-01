Patrick Reusse opens by talking about Kobe Bryant’s tragic death and where Bryant ranks among the best he has seen. The conversation then turns toward the Timberwolves and Patrick does not hold back getting Unchained early. Also discussed is why guys like former Gopher Willie Burton were so much fun to cover, the current Gophers basketball team and why Josh Donaldson might not be able to get No. 20 from Eddie Rosario.