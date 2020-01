Josh Donaldson is a star third baseman and he’s now the owner of the richest free-agent contract in Twins history. What does his signing mean for the Twins? What do you make of the vow to target impact pitching? Should the Twins be considered favorites in the A.L. Central?

Derek Wetmore joined Ramie Makhlouf and Judd Zulgad on SKOR North Live to discuss for 90+ minutes the impact on the Twins of the Bringer of Rain, Josh Donaldson, to Minnesota.