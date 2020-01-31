Uncategorized

Thad Levine, Paul Molitor, Sergio Romo and Bobby Marks (Ep. 278)

  • Multiple Twins guests including: Thad Levine, Paul Molitor, Sergio Romo, Luis Arraez and Ehire Adrianza
  • Bobby Marks on the Wolves and NBA Trade Deadline
Topics:
