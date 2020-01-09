The Crafty Rogues: As dry as a nun’s cocktail cabinet (ep. 177)

On a bitterly cold night the boys huddled into Brit’s once again for a night of craic and football for this week’s edition of The Crafty Rogues! We kick things off reviewing the first legs of the EFL Cup Semi Finals before moving onto the Third Round of the FA Cup. We get John’s predictions of the upcoming round of Premier League action before the boys answer your emails. John gets something off his chest in his Just Be Cos segment before Producer Jonathan pops in for his Big Football Update. We close today’s show discussing ways to fix the FA Cup.