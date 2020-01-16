The Crafty Rogues: I know Christian terms (ep. 178)

Once again it was another bitterly cold night in Minneapolis and that meant it was the perfect evening to gather at Brit’s for some football and craic. John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn open up this weeks show talking about John’s midweek cry for help, defending Crocodile Dundee, and John’s Parenting tips. Quinno then decided he’d had enough so he moved the show onto the topic we all came here for and we review the FA Cup and Premier League action that took place since we last recorded. John makes his predictions for the upcoming two rounds of Premier League matches. The boys answer your emails and letters, John gets something off his chest in his weekly Just Be Cos, and Producer Jonathan pops in for his Big Football Update. We close out today’s show bringing back Your Choice for the first time since October.