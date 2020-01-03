Tom Pelissero’s NFL Insights. Reckless Vikings Speculation. The most controversial Write That Down in history.

It’s a Friday filled with plenty of controversy as we get the dreaded vote of confidence for Zim and Spielman and a really controversial Write That Down as we crown a batting champion. The boys open the show recklessly speculating about the rumored Zimmer/Dallas trade we keep hearing about (1:00). Tom Pelissero joins for his weekly NFL Insights (27:00). Hour Two begins with the most controversial Write That Down Accountability Session as we award a new surprise Batting Champion (56:00). We make our Write That Down predictions before wrapping up the week with Patrick Reusse (1:16:00).