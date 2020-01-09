Tony Dungy previews Vikings/49ers. PJ Fleck talks win over Auburn. Sage Football Wisdom.

We dive deep into football today as we’re joined by Sage Rosenfels, PJ Fleck, and Tony Dungy. The boys open the show discussing the latest in the Adam Thielen injury news before they’re joined by Gophers coach PJ Fleck to talk about the 2019 season and the Outback Bowl win (1:00). Sage Rosenfels joins the show for his weekly Sage Football Wisdom (30:00). Former Gopher and Super Bowl winning Head Coach Tony Dungy joins the show to preview Vikings/49ers (55:00). We close out the show with In Other News (1:18:00).