Twins GM Thad Levine joins to talk about Josh Donaldson. Home Run Edition of Write That Down.

We’re celebrating Josh Donaldson Day by reacting to the press conference and talking to Twins GM Thad Levine on today’s show. The boys open the show today discussing their thoughts to the Josh Donaldson Press Conference as well as talking to Twins GM Thad Levine (1:00). The boys close out the first hour reacting to what Thad Levine said in the interview (46:00). In our continued celebration of Josh Donaldson Day we have a Home Run Edition of Write That Down (59:00) before closing the show chatting with Derek Wetmore and Patrick Reusse (1:21:00).