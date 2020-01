Patrick Reusse has plenty of thoughts on the NFC and AFC title games and the play of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the San Francisco 49ers defense. He also sees the similarities between the Chiefs and Vikings and their fans and remembers the days of Len Dawson smoking at halftime of the Super Bowl. Reusse also has some questions about the baseball sign-stealing scandal and why he thinks this will slow the move to the electronic strike zone. We also get Positive Pat!