Vikings Injury Report keeps getting bigger. Stolen segments. Write That Down.

The Vikings just keep adding to their injury report as we head into this weekend’s big Divisional Round game between the Vikings/49ers. The boys open the show discussing if we can call this Vikings season a successno matter what happens this Saturday (1:00). We close out the first hour with some controversy as one of our more popular segments might have been stolen (31:00). It’s our new day for Write That Down as the boys go through an accountability session and then make more predictions (55:00). We close out today’s show wondering if Tom Brady still feels like he has more to prove what are we doing with our lives and wrapping it all up with Reusse (1:19:00).